Shelby Carroll: Scouting local fields for Tomato Spotted Wilt Virus: Helping farmers make informed variety choices Published 12:00 am Saturday, June 21, 2025

By Shelby Carroll

N.C. Cooperative Extension

This week, a team of specialists hit the fields across Rowan County to assess the presence of Tomato Spotted Wilt Virus (TSWV) and help local farmers make informed decisions about tomato variety selection. Participating in the effort were Shelby Carroll, Rowan County Agriculture Agent; Inga Meadows, N.C. Extension Plant Pathologist; Holly McInnes, an undergraduate student from N.C. State University; and Eduardo Garcia Ramirez. Together, the team visited area farms to scout tomato crops and identify which varieties are showing resistance to this destructive disease.

TSWV, transmitted primarily by thrips, is a serious issue for commercial tomato growers. It can cause symptoms such as yellowing, ring spots on leaves and fruit, stunted plant growth and ultimately, reduced yields. However, it is not something backyard gardeners need to be overly concerned about. The virus tends to be more problematic in large-scale production fields where pest pressure and plant stress are higher.

The scouting revealed that some fields, particularly those planted with susceptible varieties, showed clear signs of infection. In contrast, fields growing resistant varieties had noticeably healthier plants and fewer symptoms.

These efforts help us collect valuable local data that will guide future variety recommendations and improve management practices for our farming community. For Rowan County, where tomato production plays a key role in agriculture, this kind of research supports long-term sustainability and crop success.

Farmers are encouraged to consider resistant varieties, monitor for thrips, and contact the Rowan County Cooperative Extension Office for personalized guidance. We’re here to support both large growers and hobby gardeners alike. keeping our crops strong and our community informed.

Shelby Carroll is agriculture and natural resources agent with the Rowan County Extension.