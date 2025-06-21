Monroe Street School secured, timeline laid out for compliance Published 12:08 am Saturday, June 21, 2025

SALISBURY — Livingstone College officials have met the city’s deadline to secure the former Monroe Street School and have agreed to a timeline for restoration of parts of the building such as the roof, windows and doors.

Code Services Manager Michael Cotilla reported to the Salisbury City Council on Tuesday that all entrances to the Samuel E. Duncan Education Center, which stands at the corner of West Monroe and Lloyd streets, have been secured with wood reinforced with steel bars. Cotilla added that he would inspect the building at least once a week to ensure that it was still secured as well.

In addition to the securing of the building, the City Council also asked Livingstone to agree to set a schedule and plan for the stabilization of the building. Cotilla and Pete Teague, Livingstone’s vice president for external communications, said that the college and code services have both signed an intent to repair letter, which lays out a specific timeline the college needs to follow for compliance.

Code services sent a notice of noncompliance to Livingstone officials on June 10, which is the effective date for all deadlines. The intent to repair letter, which Cotilla said is standard for compliance agreements, sets the first deadline at 60 days, at which point the college must present a plan for the “full replacement of the roof, windows and doors.” Within 90 days, the college must have proof that it has obtained a licensed contractor and obtained the necessary permits and within 180 days, or on Dec. 7, the Monroe Street School would be “brought into complete compliance.”

To answer Council Member David Post’s question about whether the college had the resources readily available to meet that timeline, Teague said that it was “clear what needed to happen, and so we’ll make sure that we appropriate the resources to be in compliance with the next stages.”

Cotilla and Teague’s presentation on Tuesday came after the City Council threatened Livingstone College with daily fines of $250 if they were unable to both secure the building and bring it into compliance with the city’s codes, setting the original two-week deadline for securing the building.

The conversation surrounding the building began at the City Council level when the college requested extension of the Livingstone College National Historic District south to Old Plank Road. During that conversation, Mayor Pro Tem Harry McLaughlin and Council Member Carlton Jackson said that the college’s neglect of the Monroe Street School gave them pause in expanding the list of historic properties under its care. The City Council has since voted to add their recommendation to the request, which is decided by the National Park Service.

After the discussion, Mayor Tamara Sheffield asked Teague if the college could come back after 90 days and present the status and plans for the school.

“The community deserves this, so thank you for step one,” said Sheffield.