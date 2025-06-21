Library Notes: Criss Cross Mangosauce is coming to Rowan Public Library! Published 12:00 am Saturday, June 21, 2025

Rowan Public Library

Get moving this week with the Rowan Public Library and Criss Cross Mangosauce. This musical and fun event is a part of RPL’s Summer Reading “Big Show Series.” Attendees will experience the joy of music and movement with unforgettable bilingual storytelling. Programs begin at RPL Headquarters (Salisbury) and will be on Monday, June 23, at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. and again on Thursday, June 26, at 2 p.m. Other showtimes will be Tuesday, June 24, at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. at RPL South (China Grove) and Wednesday, June 25 at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. at RPL East (Rockwell). The final showtime location will be at RPL West (Cleveland) on Thursday, June 26, at 10:30 a.m. This Big Show Program is designed for rising 1st through 5th graders, though all are welcome. Children ages 8 and under must be accompanied by a responsible caretaker (age 16+). To learn more about this performance, visit ccmangosauce.com. To learn more about RPL’s summer Big Show Series, contact Wendy at Wendy.Campbell@rowancountync.gov.

Children and families can also visit RPL locations this week for Summer Reading Storytimes. A responsible caregiver (age 16+) must accompany children ages 8 and under. These weekly programs and times are as follows: Books and Babies (0 – 12 months) 9 a.m. on Tuesdays at RPL Headquarters, Toddler Time 10 a.m. on Tuesday at RPL Headquarters, Baby and Toddler Time (a program for children under 3 years old) 10 a.m. on Monday at RPL West, 10 a.m. on Wednesday at RPL South and 10 a.m. on Thursday at RPL East. Spectacular Storytime (Preschool — 1st Grade), is at 10:30 a.m. on Monday at RPL West, 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday at RPL Headquarters, 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at RPL South and 10:30 a.m. on Thursday at RPL East. To learn more about our Summer Reading Storytimes, go to bit.ly/RPLSRP25.

The Rowan Public Library also has fun activities planned for Teens and Adults this week. On Tuesday, June 24, at 6 p.m., teens will be on the case to solve a murder mystery. The event will be held at RPL Headquarters (Salisbury) in the Edith M. Clark History Room. In this program (designed for ages 11-17) teens will work together to solve the Case of the Missing Foot. For more information, email Wendy.Campbell@rowancountync.gov.

Upcoming adult programs include painted rock art and book club. On Monday, June 23, at 6 p.m., join RPL staff and local rock painting artist Cyndi Allison at RPL East (Rockwell). Participants will paint rocks to keep for themselves or send on adventures in the community. They will also learn about a painted rock sharing app. All supplies will be provided, and light refreshments will be served. For more information about Painted Rock Art or to register for the program, call 704-216-7841 or email Sydney.Smith@rowancountync.gov. On Tuesday, June 24, at 6 p.m., Headquarters (Salisbury) will host its monthly Book Bites Book Club. This is a hybrid event that meets in RPL’s Stanback Room and virtually via Zoom. June’s selection is The Secret Lives of Color by Kassia St. Clair. To learn more, obtain a copy of the book, or get the Zoom meeting information, email Paulette.Stiles@rowancountync.gov.

Beyond all the incredible programming being offered this week, RPL’s Summer Reading Challenge is also going strong. Register to participate online using the free READsquared app by visiting bit.ly/RPLR2 or by visiting an RPL branch near you. Everyone who registers automatically wins a prize. Further prizes will be offered to contestants who regularly log reading hours. Hours can be logged in the READsquared app or via a paper log. Remember for this Summer Challenge everything counts, from bedtime stories to this summer’s hottest novel to audiobooks, there’s no limit to what contestants can log. For more information about winning prizes, and all the other fun things included in the Summer Reading Program, follow us on social media or call 980-432-8670.