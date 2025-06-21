June 21 blotter

A vehicle pursuit occurred on North Main Street, China Grove at 9:40 p.m. on June 18.

A larceny of a firearm occurred at Faith Road at midnight on June 18.

Tampering with a motor vehicle occurred at Spring Garden Avenue at 1:55 p.m. on June 18.

A theft of a motor vehicle occurred on Puckett Road between midnight and 5 a.m. on June 18.

Stalking, trespassing and vandalism occurred on Cook Road at approximately 8 a.m. on Oct. 22, 2024. It was reported on June 18, 2025.

An affray occurred in the Rowan County Detention Center between 2:15 p.m. and 3:15 p.m. on Jun 18.

A larceny occurred in the 300 block of South Arlington Street at 11:05 a.m. on June 18. The total estimated loss was $54.

A hit and run causing miscellaneous property damage occurred in the 500 block of West Innes Street on June 18.

A theft of a motor vehicle occurred in the 1400 block of Harrison Road between 9:27 a.m. on May 19 and 9:26 a.m. on June 19.

A hit and run causing miscellaneous property damage occurred in the 300 block of Mahaley Avenue between 5:30 p.m. on June 18 and 11:20 a.m. on June 19.

Shoplifting occurred in the 1200 block of Peeler Road at 5:56 p.m. on June 19. The total estimated loss was $63.

A strongarm robbery occurred in the 400 block of East Innes Street at 9:20 p.m. on June 19. The total estimated loss was $76.

Shoplifting occurred in the 300 block of South Arlington Street between 10 p.m. and 11:44 p.m. on June 19. The total estimated loss was $623.

A larceny from a motor vehicle occurred in the 200 block of Fairfax Drive at 12:45 p.m. on June 20. The total estimated loss was $100.