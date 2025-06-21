July 4th Patriotic Chorus celebrating 50th anniversary of performances Published 12:00 am Saturday, June 21, 2025

1/4 Swipe or click to see more Wilkinson 2/4 Swipe or click to see more Jason Harwood, from left, and Susan Trivette 3/4 Swipe or click to see more Daisy Bost 4/4 Swipe or click to see more The four singing sisters. Pictured, front row, from left, Melody Welch and Lydia Larios. Back row, Amy Sifford and Jill Fisher. - Submitted

The 50th annual Faith Patriotic Concert will be held Sunday, June 29, at Faith Baptist Church in Faith. The Rowan Big Band will begin playing at 3:30 p.m., followed by the July 4th Patriotic Chorus singing at 5 p.m.

The chorus began 50 years ago with 10-15 people singing patriotic songs from a Fred Waring music book. Despite blistering Sunday afternoons or predictions of thunderstorms, crowds came to enjoy the music, no matter how uncomfortable or wet. Fast forward 50 years and the group is now 50 voices strong, representing 23 area churches, honoring our country and military.

When asked what this concert means to him, local talent Neal Wilkinson responded, “My father hit Omaha Beach on D-Day. I was taught to love God, family and country all my life. Having an opportunity to sing with this wonderful choir and celebrate the birth and history of our country and our dependence on God is something I look forward to every year. It is a privilege to share this time with the choir and audience to celebrate America and our love of God and country!”

Daisy Bost, a longtime member and coordinator, recalled the immense pleasure the concert brings: “For at least 50 years I have loved the opportunity to choose music, recruit members and make steadfast friends through our mutual love of music and our country. On concert day, I sit with the choir and cannot help becoming emotional as the audience enjoys the music and shows pride in this great country.”

The program title “A Miracle Has Just Begun” will highlight the catastrophic Hurricane Helene and its effect on Ashville and the North Carolina mountain regions. Four sisters who grew up in Faith, Amy Sifford, Jill Fisher, Melody Welch and Lydia Larios, will delight all with a rendition of “Carolina in the Morning.” This marks the first time that the four have sung together in this concert setting.

A tribute to the Armed Forces will feature a representative from each service branch. The moving “Folded Flag” will be performed by the choir with the meaning of each fold being explained. “Battle Hymn of the Republic” will feature the talented Dayna Hagstedt on piccolo and Jon Kirk on the drums.

The Rowan Big Band, under the direction of Tim Hedrick, always delight with their music from the Big Band Era. With the crowd entering Faith Baptist Church, the music is a roaring beginning for the concert itself. Although hard to beat, the July 4th Patriotic Chorus, directed by Jason Harwood and accompanied by pianist Susan Trivette, brings a “love of country” feeling to the audience. The Chorus will close with a song to remind us of the wonders of this planet and country, “ What a Wonderful World”.

There is no admission charge for the concert and there is free parking. Those attending are encouraged to dress casually in red, white and blue colors.