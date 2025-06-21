Gotta’ Run: The arrival of high humidity slows running! Published 12:00 am Saturday, June 21, 2025

No other single obstacle to running or any physical activity outside compares to humidity in warm temperatures. We’ve had a great spring so far, but the humidity hit us hard starting this past weekend and continues to linger.

Humidity refers to the amount of moisture in the air. In most weather apps and forecasts, humidity is recorded as a percentage. The percentage of humidity measures how saturated the air is with moisture.

The difficulty with humidity is that the measurement is relative to the temperature — the higher the temperature, the more moisture the air can hold. When the measurement is not absolute, it is difficult to compare. Ninety percent humidity will feel entirely different in 50-degree temperatures as compared to 80 degrees. And we’ve just had some 70s morning temps and upper 80s to low 90s humidity. Typically, as the day evolves and temps rise, the humidity does lower but several days this past week the air retained a level of 60 percent or higher.

Running in high humidity can make it feel difficult to breathe and we often struggle to settle into a rhythm throughout the run. You know it’s bad when your shoes get soaked with sweat inside. Enough humid miles make for a sloshing sensation. And a shirt and shorts left outside on the deck take hours to dry.

Conditions are considered “ideal” when humidity is between 30-50 percent. When humidity creeps above 50 percent, running might begin to suffer. Humidity above 70 percent is sure to slow most runners down. According to Runner’s World, the average decrease in pace is about 30 – 90 seconds per mile when running in high humidity.

Runners who have already acclimated to a humid climate will find it easier to sustain their typical pace, whereas runners in our area who were thrown into humid conditions suddenly will likely experience a decline in performance for multiple days.

What can we do? Run early to beat the heat and direct sun. Reduce the intensity of the run. Be OK by dialing the pace back to keep the run going. And even consider walking during some of the most oppressive times, remembering that the quicker the body acclimatizes to the conditions, the better the runs and walks will be.

Run in light and loose-fitting clothing, and as minimal as you feel comfortable dressing so that more skin can be exposed to the air. Run early enough to avoid the need for a hat and if sunny, wear a visor instead. Trapping warm humid air in a hat makes for a hot head.

Make sure to hydrate ahead of your run or walk. I don’t always get it done right but make sure to note each morning your urine color. I’m looking for clear or only slightly yellow, bringing the prospect of a better run. If not, I will drink another cold half bottle of water before leaving the house. Usually, this brings an easier effort as the water catches up in my system. Drinking colder water helps to cool the body. If you are carrying water, consider adding ice to it.

If you can, just as I did on Sunday, manage your run so that you find any available shade and catch any breeze in the second half of your run. Just remember that any advantage gained will help you get past another workout, and get you more used to the humid conditions. That is the biggest issue of the first humid runs of the season,

Next up on the local race circuit is the 15th Annual Shiloh Run for Missions 5K at Shiloh First Reformed Church in Faith. This popular race begins at 8 a.m. and is a two-loop course, meaning that spectators can see the runners and walkers pass by the church twice on the way to the finish. Known for great awards and some of the best door prizes in the county, the race will benefit Shiloh mission teams that have served in various places in the country and abroad for 20 years.

Look for this and other upcoming events at www.salisburyrowanrunners.org.