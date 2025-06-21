Ester Marsh: Exercising in extreme heat Published 12:00 am Saturday, June 21, 2025

I have seen some cases lately where someone had challenges due to overheating. As we all feel it, it’s hot and humid. Extreme heat and exercising in it is no joke. It can actually be very bad for your health if you don’t take the right precautions. Sometimes, it’s hard to adjust your schedule, especially when you are training for something like a 5K, obstacle race or marathon. I personally love the hot weather; I seem to adjust very quickly to it and I make sure that I hydrate properly. But people are different, and many do not adjust to hot temperatures. For many people, exercising inside in air-conditioned areas works best for them, and there is nothing wrong with that. Just make sure if you are training for an outdoor event, especially in summer/fall, that you train your body in hot weather. However, before you exercise in extreme heat, check the following:

• Watch the temperatures and avoid the hottest part of the day

• Have a backup plan when it’s too hot at the time you can exercise.

• Get acclimated. Staying in air conditioning until you exercise outside in extreme heat is a shock to your system. When driving to practice or workout area, open windows and turn air-conditioning off. If you have not exercised at all in extreme heat, stay indoors for exercise or find cooler early mornings or late evenings to exercise and build up slowly.

• Know your fitness level. The better shape you are, the better you can adjust to hotter temperatures. You still have to take all the precautions needed to exercise in hot weather.

• Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate. It’s imperative not only during but also before and throughout the day, to stay hydrated. If you are thirsty, you are already dehydrated.

• Wear light-colored, lose-fitting, light-weight clothing such as dri-fit material.

• Understand the medical risks about getting overheated while exercising in hot conditions.

Warning signs heat related illnesses:

• Heat cramps, painful muscle contractions most likely related to low electrolytes and dehydration.

• Heat syncope, or fainting, is a mild form of heat illness where the body tries to cool down dilating the blood vessels so much that the blood flow to the brain is reduced with a chance of fainting.

• Heat exhaustion, body temperature rises up to 104 with nausea, vomiting, weakness and cold and clammy skin can turn into heat stroke if body doesn’t get cooled down.

• Heat stroke, is life threatening. The body temp rises more than 104, skin might feel hot but is not sweating, dizziness, confusion, irritability, nausea and/or vomiting, severe headache, increased heart rate, low blood pressure, visual problems possible seizures. You need immediate medical attention to prevent brain damage, organ failure even death.

If you have the slightest inclination that you are getting overheated, stop exercising and get in the shade or air-conditioning. Hydrate and rest, take a cool shower or apply ice or cold water to skin. If you do not feel better within 30 minutes, seek medical attention. Most of us are exercising for our health, so no workout or race is worth putting your health at risk by getting overheated.

Ester H. Marsh is associate executive director and director of healthy living at the J.F. Hurley Family YMCA.