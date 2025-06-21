Campbell to speak at Moore’s chapel for Men’s Day on Sunday Published 12:00 am Saturday, June 21, 2025

SALISBURY — Elder Darrius Campbell will be the guest speaker at Moore’s Chapel AME Zion Church’s Men’s Day Program on Sunday, June 22, at 3 p.m.

Campbell serves as the executive pastor of Harvest City Church in Greensboro.

Campbell, native of Salisbury, is the son of Sandra Horton and Douglas Campbell Sr. In 2011, he graduated from Salisbury High School and went on to matriculate at North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro where he earned both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees.

In 2022, Campbell was ordained an Elder in the Lord’s Church by One Way Churches International and he has also served on the missions fields in Sao Paulo, Brazil and Guatemala City, Guatemala. Outside of the ministry, Campbell is a photographer and enjoys spending time with family and friends.