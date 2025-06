Local golf: Rowan Masters qualifying under way Published 5:57 pm Friday, June 20, 2025

Staff report

CHINA GROVE — Rowan Masters qualifying is taking place Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Warrior.

At least 45 golfers registered.

The top 31 in qualifying will advance to match play, along with defending champion Chris Owen.

Kevin Lentz, Keith Dorsett and Richard Cobb got qualifying started on Friday morning.