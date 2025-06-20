Lady Legion softball: Rowan rallies for win Published 2:13 pm Friday, June 20, 2025

Staff report

SALISBURY — Rowan County Lady Legion softball rallied to beat Shelby 3-2 in an exciting game played at Catawba’s Whitley Field on Wednesday.

Rowan (3-4) didn’t score until the sixth when Cressley Patterson drove in a run to cut Rowan’s deficit to 2-1.

Leisha Carter led off the seventh with a hit and advanced to third on bunts by Leah Troutman and Nora Wheeler.

Lindsey Stirewalt hit a ball that spun off the glove of the pitcher and was able to beat it out, as Carter scored the tying run.

After Reagan Bradshaw walked, Lily Kluttz hit a ball between first and second. The second baseman made a diving stop, but Shelby couldn’t get the out at first, and Stirewalt never stopped running. She scored from second base for a walk-off win.

Ansley Jenkins was the winning pitcher.

Rowan returns to action at Caldwell County on June 24.

Allie Marshall Lyerly is the head coach.

Home games are normally two five-inning games starting at 6 p.m.

Rowan isn’t schedule to play again at home until July 7 when Mint Hills visits.

Rowan Senior team

Lily Kluttz, East Rowan SS

Harlow Gardner, East Rowan 3B

Leisha Carter, South Rowan CF

Cressley Patterson, South Rowan C

Nora Wheeler, South Rowan 2B/Ut.

Caylee Snow, Carson P/1B

Leah Troutman, Carson 3B/C

Lacy Houghton, West Rowan 3B/P

Ansley Jenkins, West Rowan P/Ut.

Lanie Rusco, NC Cyber Academy, Presbyterian College P/Ut.

Aiden Saavedra, Greater Cabarrus Athletic Association OF

Lindsey Stirewalt, Gray Stone OF/IF

Regan Bradshaw, Gray Stone P

Blakley Gantt* Playing on Junior and Senior teams OF

Addison Barrier* Playing on Junior and Senior teams OF

Schedule

Home games, Catawba

Games start 6:30, 5-inning doubleheaders

Mint Hill LL (0-2)

Davidson LL (0-4)

Lincoln WW (2-4)

Shelby W (3-4)

June 24 at Caldwell

June 25 at Burke

July 7 Mint Hill

July 9 Caldwell

July 15 at Shelby (Kings Mountain HS)

July 16 at Davidson

July 28-31 Tournament