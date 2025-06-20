High school roundup: Liles leading Cavaliers Published 1:57 pm Friday, June 20, 2025

From staff reports

SPENCER — New North Rowan head boys basketball coach Herb Liles is leading the Cavaliers through an ambitious summer schedule.

Liles’ three-wod motto is “Hard, fast, smart.”

He has years of coaching experience as an assistant at RJ Reynolds and Bishop McGuinness and also has experience leading club and travel teams. He’s been a camp instructor at College of Charleston and Greensboro College.

North played in the South Stokes Jamboree recently against South Stokes, West Stokes and Bishop McGuiness and has games scheduled in the days ahead at the RISE complex in Bermuda Run against Dudley, Alexander Central and Northwest Guilford.

•••

Salisbury AD Derek Butler is leaving for Hough after a short, but very successful tenure guiding the Hornets

•••

NCHSAA Athletes of the Year are Bishop McGuinness’ Adelaide Jernigan and Dudley’s Le’Ezra Brown.

Brown was a track and field superstar in the sprints and hurdles and also stood out in football.

Jernigan broke state 3-point shooting records and signed with NC State. She also starred in tennis for the Villains.