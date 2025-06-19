Wild West: Catawba College honors students explore national parks Published 12:05 am Thursday, June 19, 2025

Catawba College News Service

SALISBURY — Sixteen students in the Catawba College Honors Program traded traditional spring break plans for a once-in-a-lifetime academic adventure traveling west to explore three iconic national parks as part of their course, National Parks: Past, Present and Future.

Led by faculty members Dr. Erin Witalison and Dr. Joe Poston, the class immersed students in the rich history, ecological significance and enduring beauty of America’s national parks. After a semester of studying their role in conservation and culture, the class set out to see the parks for themselves, visiting Death Valley, Joshua Tree and Channel Islands National Parks in southern California.

“Leading our honors class trip through Death Valley, Joshua Tree and Channel Islands was an unforgettable experience,” said Witalison. “Sharing my passion for these incredible places while watching our students’ own curiosity and passions blossom was truly inspiring. Our students made the trip so special every step of the way.”

Their journey began with a flight to Las Vegas and a road trip to Death Valley, where students marveled at the salt flats of Badwater Basin, the lowest elevation in North America. Student Katie Gillman called Death Valley “different than anything I have experienced before.”

The group then headed to Joshua Tree, where students posed like the park’s famously twisty trees and discovered the humor (and mild hazard) of desert life. “While in Joshua Tree, I got a cactus lodged in my hand,” said student Mason McLain, laughing. “It was much funnier than it sounds.”

Elias Barber added, “There’s a certain beauty in barren landscapes and deserts that is so foreign to us here. No words or pictures can come close to capturing it.”

The final stop was Channel Islands National Park, where students camped under the stars, hiked along coastal cliffs, and encountered island wildlife like the rare Island Fox.

“Standing on the cliffs and seeing the vast ocean and untouched beauty made me realize there’s so much more to life than my day-to-day struggles,” Michelle Hernandez said. “It reminded me how big the world is and inspired me to explore it more.”

Student Amal Ahmed echoed the sentiment: “Visiting the Channel Islands will forever be engraved in my memory. I fell in love with the calmness, the cliffs, the Island Foxes — everything in between.”

For many students, the trip was more than educational. It was transformational.

“I felt so connected with the Earth after this trip,” said Luke Roberts. “My desire to protect the species of this planet and the space they live in grew even more.”

Keira Potts added, “Being able to take what we read in the classroom and then see it with my own two eyes gave me a new appreciation for the opportunity of hands-on experiences,”

Poston noted that the value of national parks lies not only in their beauty but in the reflection they inspire: “They help us think about our place in the universe. I was so pleased the students were moved to contemplate such big questions while on our trip.”

Director of the Honors Program Dr. Maria Vandergriff-Avery praised the faculty and students: “In this course, students not only learned about conservation and history — they lived it. Combining academic material with real-world experience transforms understanding in powerful ways. I know they will never forget this course or this trip.”

The Honors Program at Catawba College brings together students from all majors to pursue intellectually challenging experiences, from interdisciplinary coursework to domestic and international travel, research presentations, and service opportunities.

As student Emma Jackson summed it up, “This trip was an unforgettable experience… I hope everyone at some point in their life can experience a trip like this.”