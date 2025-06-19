Sheriff’s office apprehends potential explosive-selling suspect

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office issued a release on Tuesday about an arrest that happened last month but involved a potential suspect for selling/trading explosives.

According to the release, on May 16, “detectives with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office assisted members of the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office in locating Amber Walker, who had an outstanding warrant.”

Detectives were reportedly made aware that Walker was possibly staying at the address 5327 Cavin Lane, Kannapolis, and that she may be in possession of some stolen property. Detectives and deputies with both sheriff’s offices arrived on scene and made contact with the residents who reportedly advised that Walker was currently staying there. Walker was taken into custody after being found hiding in the bathroom of the residence.

According to the report, while Walker was being taken into custody, items of drug paraphernalia and narcotics were observed in plain view inside of the home. All the occupants of the home were removed in order to secure the property for the application of a search warrant. A short time later, a search warrant was obtained and executed on the property.

The search of the residence resulted in the seizure of substances believed to be methamphetamine and fentanyl in addition to various forms of drug paraphernalia. Uriah Wilhite and Christopher Wilhite were both charged with two counts of felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. There were no signs of explosive material located during the execution of the search warrant.

Uriah received a $100,000 secured bond and Christopher did not receive a bond due to the pretrial integrity act.