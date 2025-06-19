Salisbury’s Alford earns doctorate Published 12:00 am Thursday, June 19, 2025

Dr. Angela R. Alford achieved a major milestone last month, earning the doctorate in educational leadership from Gardner-Webb University. This is a powerful testament to her dedication to lifelong learning and her mission to uplift communities through education.

Alford is a 1999 graduate of Livingstone College, where she received a bachelor’s degree in psychology with a minor in education, which was the beginning of the foundation needed for shaping her vision for educational transformation. Her academic journey continued with a double major obtaining a master’s degree in professional mental health counseling and school counseling from Webster University followed by a certification and licensure in executive leadership studies with a concentration in school leadership from Gardner-Webb University.

Alford, a Salisbury resident, serves as a professional learning specialist with Apple Inc., helping schools reimagine learning through innovation, technology and student-centered design. Before joining Apple, she spent over 24 years in education as a teacher, counselor, administrator and district leader, driving equity-focused reforms, improving outcomes for all students and leading systems-level change. She also contributed to the development of statewide fifth-grade curriculum in North Carolina, leaving a legacy in classrooms across the state.

Her doctoral research, “The Implications of Student-Centered Design on High School Completion: The Experience Through the Lens of Students At-Risk of Dropping Out,” underscores her deep commitment to educational equity and elevating student voice.

Outside of her professional work, Alford is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. and a member of Promise City Church in Salisbury. She is a community member known for providing clarity, compassion and steady presence to boards, task forces and committees on which she serves.