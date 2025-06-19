Salisbury releases Juneteenth operation schedule

The city of Salisbury has announced the 2025 Juneteenth operation schedule, with several departments having different hours due to the national holiday on Thursday:

City office buildings, including the Salisbury Customer Service Center and recreation centers will be closed on Thursday.

Salisbury Transit will offer regular transit services on Thursday.

The city’s public works department will offer its regular garbage and recycling collection on Thursday. The department will not offer limb collection on Thursday, June 19.

Salisbury-Rowan Utilities’ administrative offices will be closed on Thursday. If you have a water/sewer emergency after hours or during the holiday, call 704-638-5339. Customers can access the 24-hour online bill pay service by visiting salisburync.gov/customerservice.

The Salisbury Community Park will operate from 8 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. on Thursday.