Salisbury releases Juneteenth operation schedule
Published 12:00 am Thursday, June 19, 2025
The city of Salisbury has announced the 2025 Juneteenth operation schedule, with several departments having different hours due to the national holiday on Thursday:
- City office buildings, including the Salisbury Customer Service Center and recreation centers will be closed on Thursday.
- Salisbury Transit will offer regular transit services on Thursday.
- The city’s public works department will offer its regular garbage and recycling collection on Thursday. The department will not offer limb collection on Thursday, June 19.
- Salisbury-Rowan Utilities’ administrative offices will be closed on Thursday. If you have a water/sewer emergency after hours or during the holiday, call 704-638-5339. Customers can access the 24-hour online bill pay service by visiting salisburync.gov/customerservice.
- The Salisbury Community Park will operate from 8 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. on Thursday.
- The police and fire departments will remain available for emergency services, as usual, during the holiday.