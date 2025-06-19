By Donna King

Carolina Journal

This week’s riots in Los Angeles served as a stark backdrop to two key votes in North Carolina’s General Assembly. State senators passed both the Criminal Alien Enforcement Act and Senate Bill 153, the North Carolina Border Protection Act. Each passed strictly along party lines, reflecting rising polarization over principles that many North Carolinians still view as essential: the rule of law and common sense.

Without these guiding values, public trust in our institutions begins to erode.

Riots in Los Angeles offer a warning

In Los Angeles, protests over federal immigration enforcement quickly spiraled into violence. Masked agitators attacked police officers, torched patrol cars, and harassed innocent bystanders. According to Newsweek, the unrest was not spontaneous — it was part of a well-funded and coordinated effort by activist nonprofits. These groups reportedly supplied protesters with masks, shields, and bail money.

The lesson for North Carolina is urgent: we must uphold the rule of law and adopt a zero-tolerance policy toward violence, regardless of political justification.

Zero tolerance for violence and vandalism

There is no moral equivalency between peaceful protest and criminal destruction. Assaulting law enforcement, vandalizing public property and disrupting civil life are not expressions of frustration — they are crimes.

Organizations that incite, organize, or fund this destruction are not serving the community — they are undermining it. North Carolina’s leaders must draw a clear line: violence against law enforcement or property will not be tolerated.

This is not about partisanship — it’s about protecting our communities and ensuring that laws are enforced consistently.

What voters actually want

A recent poll from the North Carolina Chamber of Commerce found broad, bipartisan agreement: public safety must remain a priority in any criminal justice discussion. Voters aren’t asking for fewer consequences — they’re asking for realistic, effective solutions.

The Criminal Alien Enforcement Act would require sheriffs to comply with ICE detainers for individuals charged with serious crimes. This is not a radical proposal. It’s common-sense public safety and cross-agency collaboration.

We now face a choice: follow the path of reason and order, or allow chaos to creep into our communities. North Carolina must lead with calm, principled decision-making, rooted in law, order, and common sense.

In a time of too much fire, let North Carolina be the calm.

Let cooler heads prevail.

Donna King serves as editor in chief for the Carolina Journal, where this column first appeared, and executive vice president of the John Locke Foundation.