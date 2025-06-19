Rowan-Cabarrus launches partnership to offer mobile health units Published 12:00 am Thursday, June 19, 2025

Rowan-Cabarrus Community College News Service

SALISBURY — Rowan-Cabarrus Community College is enhancing its holistic student support efforts through a partnership with Cabarrus Rowan Community Health Center, bringing Medical and Therapy Mobile Units to campus. These units offer essential healthcare services, alternating between North and South Campus each Tuesday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“At Rowan-Cabarrus, we believe that student success is closely tied to health and wellness,” said Dr. Carol S. Spalding, president of Rowan-Cabarrus Community College. “These Mobile Wellness Units reflect our commitment to creating a supportive environment where students can thrive both academically and personally by having access to essential healthcare services without leaving campus.”

The Mobile Wellness Unit will be stationed in the parking lot beside Building N106 at North Campus in Salisbury and in front of Building S202 at South Campus in Concord. Services offered include primary care, prevention and wellness, chronic disease management, adult medicine, pediatric services, and counseling and treatment services.

“We recognize that students are more likely to succeed when their physical and mental health needs are met,” said Dr. Natasha Lipscomb, vice president of Student Success Services. “By bringing these services directly to campus, we are removing barriers to care and supporting student success beyond the classroom.”

These services are available to current students and their families, and appointments and walk-ins are accepted. Students must be 18 years of age or older and possess a Rowan-Cabarrus student ID to access the mobile units.

“Our goal is to provide wrap-around services that support students’ personal well-being and their academic success,” said Dr. LaRhonda Bryson, director of Student Support Services. “These mobile units make healthcare accessible and stress-free so students can focus on achieving their goals.”

In addition to offering critical medical and mental health services, the Mobile Wellness Units also serve as a gateway to connect students with broader community resources. Whether students need assistance with healthcare, referrals for specialized services or guidance on navigating the healthcare system, these units are designed to be a vital resource that supports their overall success and well-being.