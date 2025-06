Paw Pals — June 19 Published 12:00 am Thursday, June 19, 2025

Scope
Pepper

Cat: Pepper (A143749)

Stray female

6 months old

Been at shelter since June 11

Super sweet cuddly cat!

Dog: Scope (A145445)

Stray male

4 months old

Been at shelter since June 17

Very playful puppy that is as sweet as can be!