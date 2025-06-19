Letter: What say you? Published 12:00 am Thursday, June 19, 2025

N.C. Representative Tim Moore failed to timely disclose the flurry of stock trading he engaged in during the Trump “Liberation Day” April tariff war. Six other high-profile Congressional members also profited from political personal knowledge. Additionally, President Trump earned $600 million last year from various business endeavors (Bibles, hats, shoes, watches, coins, real estate, dinners). Son, Eric, has launched “Trump Mobile,” a smart phone made in China and cellular services. So, give Rep. Moore a break! He is entitled to join the grifters. What say you?

— Marie Sofley

Granite Quarry