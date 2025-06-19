Letter: What say you?

Published 12:00 am Thursday, June 19, 2025

By Post Letters

N.C. Representative Tim Moore failed to timely disclose the flurry of stock trading he engaged in during the Trump “Liberation Day” April tariff war. Six other high-profile Congressional members also profited from political personal knowledge. Additionally, President Trump earned $600 million last year from various business endeavors (Bibles, hats, shoes, watches, coins, real estate, dinners). Son, Eric, has launched “Trump Mobile,” a smart phone made in China and cellular services. So, give Rep. Moore a break! He is entitled to join the grifters. What say you?
— Marie Sofley
Granite Quarry

