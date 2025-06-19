Letter: Thank the U.S. Army for “No King” day Published 12:00 am Thursday, June 19, 2025

Saturday was the 250th birthday of the U.S. Army. Some leaders chose to lead a demonstration and call Saturday “No King Day.” The irony is that we don’t serve a king because the U.S. Army freed us from the King of England. We don’t serve a German Fuehrer or a Japanese emperor because of the military.

Choosing the Army’s 250th anniversary as a day to demonstrate against lawfulness is an insult to all who serve and have served in the military. You showed disrespect for all who have pledged their very lives, if necessary, to protect your freedom of speech and right to peaceful assembly.

Your disrespect of the Army is a show of disrespect for all branches of the military. It is a show of disrespect for all who serve and have served our country.

How many of you who demonstrated on Saturday have left your loved ones for years? Have you humped 80 pounds of pack and weapon for days at a time, gone without sleep, moved over terrible terrain, been dog tired and have kept pushing to complete your mission?

The next time you decide to exercise your right to protest, remember the men and women who now (and have) protected your right to do so and don’t choose to be disrespectful on any military branch anniversary.

— Clay Burleson

Former staff sergeant (U.S.Army)

Salisbury