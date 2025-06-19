Letter: Some suggested reading Published 12:00 am Thursday, June 19, 2025

Suggested reading for the author of “Hijacking the rainbow”— Genesis 9:16-17, which reads “When the bow is in the cloud, and I see it, I will remember the everlasting covenant between God and all living beings, all that live upon the earth.”

That is in the Torah, the first five books of the Bible. Suffice to say the rainbow was not a “Christian symbol “ as the she stated, it is for all people and not usurped by Harvey Milk, may his memory be a blessing, or any Gay Pride group.

Perhaps the author should cloister herself in a closet and contemplate the vile misinformation and bigoted opinions she pens.

— Patty Branscom

Salisbury