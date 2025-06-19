Letter: She is not the victim Published 12:00 am Thursday, June 19, 2025

The article, “Hijacking the Rainbow,” is a harmful and bigoted piece of writing that perpetuates ignorance and hate under the guise of religion.

Let’s start with the truth: The United States is not a Christian nation (“Treaty of Tripoli,” 1796), and not everyone here shares the author’s beliefs. Our Constitution guarantees religious freedom — not religious domination. Her claim that LGBTQIA+ people have “hijacked” the rainbow is absurd. No one is forcing her to accept or embrace a queer identity. Yet, she uses her platform to shove her own religious worldview down everyone else’s throat.

Being LGBTQIA+ is not a choice. But writing hateful, demeaning articles is. Her words, and the message they carry, are the kind that drive children to suicide. That is not morality — it’s cruelty.

She claims the pride flag mocks her faith, but in reality, it stands for love, dignity and equality. It is a symbol of survival in a society that too often treats LGBTQIA+ people as less than human — a reality her article reinforces.

Let’s be clear: she is not the victim. LGBTQIA+ individuals do not owe her silence, invisibility or shame. They are not required to conform to her interpretation of scripture or morality.

She says, “God will not be mocked.” I say: stop using God as a weapon to justify hate.

Her beliefs are her own. But when she spreads misinformation and dehumanization publicly, she should expect to be challenged. This isn’t about theology. It’s about basic human decency — something sorely missing from her message.

— Conway Troun

Salisbury