Letter: Protesters do not equal voters Published 12:00 am Thursday, June 19, 2025

After a weekend of “No Kings” protests and a $45 million birthday parade, let’s keep a couple things in mind. Protester numbers are not votes and donor and taxpayer dollars are not votes. Votes are votes. So, at future elections, use that precious vote to clean up this Washington train wreck and get American democracy back on track.

— Richard Evans

Spencer