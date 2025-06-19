Kannapolis police holding annual school supply drive Published 12:00 am Thursday, June 19, 2025

KANNAPOLIS — The Kannapolis Police Department is lending a hand to teachers and students once again this year with the annual school supplies drive.

The department is collecting school supplies for local students in grades kindergarten through grade 12, and, as in years past, present all supplies on National Night Out.

“It has been a tradition of our police department for many years to collect school supplies,” said Kannapolis Police Chief Terry Spry. “We then distribute them to children in our city during our National Night Out Celebration.”

National Night Out is scheduled for Aug. 5, starting at 5 p.m., in Veterans Park.

“We hope everyone will be able to join us,” said Spry. “I do want to thank the community for their generous donations. Every year we are able to help hundreds of students because people donate to our drive. We could not do this without the community support.

Specific items that are needed include new and unused bookbags, notebook paper, binders, pens/pencils, pencil sharpeners, erasers, scissors, glue, pencil boxes, folders and colored pencils/crayons.

All donations will benefit students in Kannapolis schools. Donations can be dropped off in the lobby of the Kannapolis City Hall & Police Department located at 401 Laureate Way.