Incidents and felony arrests — June 19 Published 12:00 am Thursday, June 19, 2025

All those listed below with charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Salisbury Police reports

• A worthless check was presented in a case of fraud to a business on North Long Street between 10:50 a.m. May 31 and 10:21 a.m. June 4.

Rowan County Sheriff’s reports

• An illegal dump site was located on Shipton Loop Road, Rockwell when it was reported at 10:19 a.m. June 16.

• A larceny on Amity Hill Road, Cleveland reportedly occurred between 3 and 10 a.m. June 14.

• Claymore Christopher Jones Sr., 53, was charged June 16 as a habitual felon.

• Joy Shannon Ziebart, 44, was charged June 16 with identity theft, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, and two counts of credit card fraud.