First Calvary Baptist celebrates pastor’s one-year mark Published 12:00 am Thursday, June 19, 2025

Rev. Dr David C Camps Sr., senior pastor of First Calvary Baptist Church will be celebrating his first year anniversary as senior pastor on Sunday, June 22. The theme of the anniversary is “Faithful Beginnings, Fruitful Journey” with the scripture being Philippians 1:6 – “Being confident of this, that he who began a good work in you will carry it on to completion until the day of Christ Jesus.”

The 11 a.m. guest speaker will be Pastor Bishop Rodney Camps of Love City Church (Pineville) followed by lunch and the 2 p.m. guest speaker will be Pastor Vincent Patrick Jones of New Zion Missionary Baptist Church (Salisbury).

Camps retired from the United States Army in August 2006 at the rank of Lieutenant Colonel after 22 years and 11 months. He currently works for North Carolina A & T State University as assistant vice chancellor for research. He is married to Theresa N. Camps and they are the proud parents of three children.