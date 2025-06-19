East Rowan’s Perkins receives Rowan Retired School Personnel scholarship Published 12:00 am Thursday, June 19, 2025

Camryn Tate Perkins of East Rowan High School’s Class of 2025 received a $1,000 scholarship from the Rowan Retired School Personnel, a division of North Carolina Association of Educators and the National Education Association.

Perkins plans to major in K-6 education at Roanoke College.

“At East Rowan, Perkins maintained excellent grades while particpating in several volunteer organizations,” a release from RRSP said. “During her early childhood class, she interned in a kindergarten class with her own former teacher who inspired her to become a teacher.”

The $1,000 scholarship is given annually to a Rowan County graduate who plans to major in education and it rotates around teh various high schools year to year.

“Congratulations and best wishes on your future endeavors,” the release said.