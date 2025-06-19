Commissioners approve noise permits for local concerts Published 12:00 am Thursday, June 19, 2025

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Board of Commissioners approved two noise permits during a sparse meeting on Monday, one allowing for the annual concert series on High Rock Lake and the other to allow the annual One Love Music Festival.

The permit to exceed the noise ordinance for the third annual One Love Music Festival was requested by organizers Rod Weaver and Misty Thomas for Aug. 2 from 3 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. for their property, 4860 Patterson Road.

The event, which is now permitted for live music and line dancing, serves as an annual fundraiser for their nonprofit Wisdom Way Inc, with Weaver saying they raised $3,000 the past two years, which went towards scholarships for local students and veteran support.

Senior Planner Shane Stewart stated in his report that the concert has not had any complaints filed in 911 call logs and neither the Environmental Health Department or Rowan County Sheriff’s Office had concerns. Weaver and Thomas have also contracted with security personnel and agreed to have two or three Rowan County deputies present on site during the event.

The other permit to exceed was requested by the High Rock Lake Association and allows for a three-day concert series. The concerts will be held on a pier at 879 Deer Lake Run, with attendees watching from boats in the lake, and are scheduled for noon through 5 p.m. on June 29, July 12 and Aug. 24.

In the first year of the series, the association held the concerts at three separate locations around the lake. However, they made the decision to hold the concerts in only one spot this year.

Stewart stated in his report that the series has not had any complaints filed in 911 call logs and neither the Environmental Health Department or Rowan County Sheriff’s Office had concerns.

In other news from the meeting: