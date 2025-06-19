Catawba named college of distinction: National guide honors institutions with a student-centered approach to undergraduate education Published 12:00 am Thursday, June 19, 2025

SALISBURY — In a higher education landscape often dominated by rankings and test scores, Catawba College has been recognized for what truly matters: a transformative undergraduate experience. For the 2025-2026 academic year, Catawba has been named a College of Distinction, a prestigious designation awarded to schools whose commitment to engaged, experiential education sets them apart.

This recognition is based on Colleges of Distinction’s unique evaluation criteria known as the four distinctions: engaged students, great teaching, vibrant community and successful outcomes. Through extensive research and interviews, Colleges of Distinction identifies institutions that impact students’ lives, not just ones that fight their way to the top of rankings lists. Since its founding in 2000, Colleges of Distinction has awarded schools for successfully implementing high-impact educational practices and hands-on learning.

“Catawba College has crafted a campus culture where students are empowered to take ownership of their learning,” said Tyson Schritter, chief operating officer at Colleges of Distinction. “Its programs reflect the innovation and intentionality that prepare students for life after graduation.”

Unlike rankings focusing on prestige-driven metrics, Colleges of Distinction highlight schools championing educational impact. This includes first-year seminars and collaborative projects to undergraduate research, global learning and internships. Catawba’s inclusion results from its commitment to these high-impact practices and the personalized support it offers students throughout their college journey.

“We’ve never believed in ranking schools,” Schritter said. “Our goal is to celebrate institutions that help students find their place, purpose and potential. Catawba stands out for creating an environment where students thrive academically and as whole people.”

Catawba was also noted for its commitment to affordability compared to other schools. It has been named a 2025-2026 Affordable College of Distinction for providing a high-quality education at a lower-than-average cost, ensuring real value for today’s students.

Colleges of Distinction awards this honor based not on sticker price alone, but on a thorough evaluation of each school’s commitment to affordability and return on investment. Catawba College stood out among its national peers for successfully combining low net costs with strong student outcomes.

Catawba was selected based on its strength in low net price relative to student household income, strong financial support for Pell Grant recipients and other aid-eligible students, low median debt among graduates, positive early-career earnings compared to peer institutions, accessibility across socioeconomic backgrounds, and measurable return on investment based on federal student outcome data.

In addition, Catawba was recognized for its exceptional commitment to preparing students for lifelong career success and for clearly demonstrating a dedication to helping students translate their college experience into meaningful careers.

Earning a college degree is an important milestone, but a successful transition to the workforce requires more than a diploma, especially in the face of economic uncertainty. Institutions awarded the Career Development badge have shown that they offer the tools, resources, and guidance that make all the difference.

Catawba’s strong undergraduate degrees in business and education were also recognized.

The impact of a great teacher lasts a lifetime, and at Catawba College, aspiring educators are gaining the experience, knowledge and values to make that impact from day one.

This national recognition is based on the institution’s demonstrated excellence in key areas: stability, accreditation, multidisciplinary, practical experience, non-education specialization, dedicated advising and counseling, high-impact practices, and industry connections.

The recognition as a Business College of Distinction is granted to schools whose undergraduate business programs balance classroom theory with real-world application, preparing graduates to lead with confidence, integrity and agility.

Catawba impressed Colleges of Distinction with its commitment to stability, accreditation, multidisciplinary, practical experience, collaborative learning, business ethics, dedicated advising and counseling, high-impact practices and industry connections.

Students in Catawba’s Ketner School of Business are gaining technical proficiency, leadership opportunities, critical thinking and collaboration in environments that mirror the complexity of the modern marketplace.

To view Catawba’s profile or learn more about its programs, go to https://collegesofdistinction.com/school/catawba-college/.