‘Strength of the local economy’ — Rowan EDC workforce survey aims to address business community needs

SALISBURY — Through a new survey, the Rowan EDC is offering respondents the chance to contribute input as it strategizes enhancement of the area’s commercial ecosystem.

“The Rowan EDC team is committed to supporting the success of its corporate partners by actively engaging with them to understand their talent and workforce needs,” said an email from the organization. “As part of this effort, it’s launching a brief workforce survey to gather insights directly from the manufacturing and distribution community. The feedback will help to identify key hiring challenges, critical skill gaps, and long-term workforce goals.”

According to that email, the information will be used to shape targeted workforce programs, upskilling initiatives and strategic partnerships designed to deliver results. By aligning its efforts with the industry’s real-world needs, the Rowan EDC aims to strengthen the county’s talent pipeline and help ensure the ongoing growth and competitiveness of local businesses.

Director of Business Services Kendall Henderson indicated that the the goal is to curate an environment that lends itself to business success.

“The strength of the local economy hinges on the ability of our businesses to thrive,” Henderson said. “By gathering this data, we are not just rolling out another obligatory survey. We’re listening. We’re listening to the real challenges our employees face in hiring, training and even retaining talent.”

The survey includes questions about number of employees, 12-month turnover rate percentages and current job vacancies.

Other questions seeks to answer top 3 positions struggling to fill as well as skills and certifications that are most highly sought. The survey also asks about workforce expansion plans, challenges and what support or resources might be most helpful.

“This survey helps us connect the dots between workforce needs and the solutions that we can build together whether that is creating more targeted training programs, facilitating partnerships or addressing the critical gaps that impact our community,” Henderson said. “The more we understand, the better we can understand our business community and ensure a prosperous future for Rowan County.”

The online survey described feedback as “essential in helping (Rowan EDC) better understand the current workforce needs, hiring challenges, and skill gaps faced by Rowan County’s manufacturing and distribution sectors.”

Insights gathered will directly inform how the Rowan EDC shapes workforce development strategies, training programs, and partnerships moving forward. All responses will be kept confidential and used only in aggregate to guide RDC efforts.

“We appreciate your time and input — it plays a vital role in building a stronger, more responsive workforce pipeline for our region,” the online survey says.