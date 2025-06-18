Salisbury Post delivery to be disrupted by holiday Published 2:16 pm Wednesday, June 18, 2025

Thursday’s Salisbury Post will still be available on newsstands around Rowan County on Thursday. However, the U.S. Post Office will be closed in federal observance of Juneteeth, so delivery of Thursday’s paper won’t come until Friday. The electronic edition of Thursday’s Post will go live like it normally does, but there will be no Friday electronic edition so as not to overlap with the Friday paper delivery. Thank you for being a reader.