Incidents and felony arrests — June 18 Published 12:00 am Wednesday, June 18, 2025

All those listed below with charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty

Salisbury Police reports

• Property damage on Foster Lane reportedly occurred about 1:23 a.m. June 16.

• Theft of a motor vehicle from Roy Leazer Avenue reported occurred between 8:15 and 8:45 a.m. June 16.

Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• A burglary on Estate Lane reportedly occurred about 2:40 a.m. June 15.

• A larceny from a motor vehicle on Emmanuel Street, Kannapolis was reported at 8:06 a.m. June 15.

• A report of property damage due to vandalism on Leach Road was made at 12:24 p.m. June 15.

• An assault on Belt Road, Mount Ulla reportedly occurred about 11:35 a.m. June 15.

• Property damage due to vandalism on Watson Court, Mooresville reportedly occurred between 6:30 and 8:27 p.m. June 15.

• An assault on Grace Church Road reportedly occurred about 7:37 p.m. June 14, and was reported on June 15.

• Donald Leon Melton Jr., 68, was charged June 15 with assault by strangulation and assault on a female.

• Jeremiah Thomas Montgomery, 21, was charged June 15 with breaking and entering vehicles.