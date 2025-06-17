The Carolina Artists guild welcomes local artist Carlton Jackson for colored pencil mini workshop Published 12:00 am Tuesday, June 17, 2025

The Carolina Artists will welcome local artist, musician and Salisbury City Council Member Carlton Jackson for a fun and interactive mini workshop at the monthly meeting on Thursday, June 19, at St John’s Lutheran Church (Faith Center 100 North Jackson Street entrance) in Salisbury. The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m., and refreshments will be available. Guests always welcome.

Colored pencils may be something you thought were just for children, but Jackson will demonstrate how this medium can be used to create a wide variety of art. It is user friendly, fun and a great way for a new artist to get started, regardless of age.

Jackson loves florals and landscapes. In his artistic career, he has worked with graphite, acrylics and watercolor. He was initially inspired to pursue art after watching a PBS special by artist Bill Alexander. Since then, his artwork has been exhibited in numerous galleries.

Currently, Jackson is currently focusing on colored pencil art and combining it with watercolor. He will be demonstrating how they can be used in a variety of ways to create beautiful art.

Members and guests will enjoy the interactive and hands-on presentation and can bring paper and colored pencils to the meeting to create art to take home.

The Carolina Artists guild has several events coming soon. Members will be exhibiting a variety of artwork at the Rowan Public Library July 1-30 at the main branch on West Fisher Street. Artwork will be available for purchase.

Also preparations are being made for 38th Annual Art Expo in September at the Civic Center. This will a five-day show, including the artist showcase gift shop, meet the artist reception and other associated activities for attendees. Free admission. Contact the guild for information and how you can enter your artwork.

Many members recently participated in the annual Silver Arts Show sponsored by the Rowan Arts & Recreation and are qualified to exhibit their art and photography at the state finals in Raleigh later in the summer.

This year, The Carolina Artists guild is launching a special program that invites art lovers to participate as an annual partner, supporter or sponsor. Perks and benefits include original member artwork and handcrafted Carolina Artists mugs by potter and artist Joyce Darling of Darling Studio and Gallery in Landis. Guild supporters will be recognized at the Art Expo and at events throughout the year.

The guild offers monthly free interactive mini workshops, classes, guest artist workshops, community events and shows throughout the year.