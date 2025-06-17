Seven new probationary firefighters ready to answer the call Published 12:05 am Tuesday, June 17, 2025

By Elisabeth Strillacci

SALISBURY — Seven young men, backs ramrod straight, their faces reflecting the seriousness of the occasion, marched in step into the Salisbury Fire Station 6, the Justin Monroe and Vic Isler Fire Station and Training Academy, for their graduation from the fire academy Friday night, with proud family and friends looking on.

The seven new firefighters endured more than a month of intense training with the department, training that everyone already in the department had been through and is designed to make absolutely sure the new recruits can handle the calling ahead of them.

“This is a noble, special calling, and the road has been long and at times, hard,” said Nick Martin, division chief of operations. “I want to welcome our new recruits and their families, but I also know this road is not over. Tomorrow begins a new challenge as you begin your probationary time. It, too, will be challenging and the expectations are high.”

Salisbury City Council Member Carlton Jackson thanked the newest members of the department “for choosing Salisbury. This is not an ordinary job. It’s more of a commitment, a way of life, and you spend so much time with your fellow firefighters under such stressful situations that this becomes a family.

“There’s something special about a firefighter, and from your first 1041 to your final 1042, I pray you be surrounded by a hedge of protection.”

Fire Chief Bob Parnell offered a “ton of gratitude for our staff for volunteering their time, skills and abilities to kickstart that careers of thees new firefighters. You didn’t hold back, you gave them everything you have. But to meet the challenges to come, rookies have to be squared away, and the training here in Salisbury is second to none.”

Parnell nearly beamed when he then turned his congratulations to the recruits who were becoming probationary firefighters, preparing to receive their assignments.

Friday morning the recruits participated in the traditional victory run, in which recruits run in formation from Station 1 on East Innes Street to South Main Street, eventually ending at Station 5, where they rang the bell to signal the start of their career. The run was just under four miles long.

“The run this morning was filled with humidity, hills, pain — but not one ounce of quit,” said Parnell. “It was so impressive, and I am so proud of you all, because no matter how much you might have wanted to stop, you did not. You carried on.”

He thanked the city for its support of the department, and reminded all the new firefighters that the mindset of everyone in the entire organization is “them first,” that the safety and aid of the residents of Salisbury always come first.

“It is thanks to the city that we are here doing what we love, and we are committed to protecting every person here,” he said.

And his final thanks went to families, because there is also a sacrifice, he said, at the family level.

“When your firefighter comes home from working a 24-hour shift, they’ll come tell you about their day,” he explained. “You hear a lot about all they are doing with their buddies, and you may even get jealous, because it sounds like they’re having a great time. But I want you to listen most to the quiet. Listen to what they don’t say. They may not tell you things in order to protect you. Or they may not talk about things because they can’t, or don’t want to revisit it. But I want you to pay attention, and if there is quiet that worries you, call someone. Call their supervisor, call me, call someone and we can help. Next week is Firefighter Behavioral Health Week and we have it because we need it. They are going to carry a lot, and they will need your understanding and your patience.”

Ethan Chirico, president of the Salisbury Professional Firefighters Local 2370, who has been with the department for seven years, said he agrees that the training offered in Salisbury is tops in the state, and he is excited that this class had seven graduates.

The department used to do graduation ceremonies but had moved away from it for a time, and in some classes, only one or two would end up making it all the way through.

“But we know that it’s better to find out during the class that the job is just not for them, instead of finding out at a scene,” he said. “We always say not everyone is cut out for this job, and that’s OK. But yes, I’m really excited that we had seven come all the way through.”

After one last inspection, it was announced, “Chief Parnell, Salisbury Fire Department recruit class 25-2 has passed final inspection and is ready for assignment.”

Graduating, and having their shiny new badges pinned on by loved ones, were Tyler Bennet, Shane Parker, Jacob Butler, Harley Price, Ronald Gomez, Mark Dryomov and Jawane Hooper. The assignments made were:

Butler — Ladder 1, A shift

Price — Engine 6, A shift

Bennett — Ladder 1, B Shift

Parker — Engine 1, C shift

Hooper — Ladder 4, C shift

Gomez — engine 6, C shift.

Asked if he thought all the new probationary firefighters would be happy about their assignments they received, Chirico smiled.

“They’ll grow into it,” he said. “Some are happy and I know some are not sure, but they’ll learn, and there will be a bond that grows on the job.”

Full staffing for the department would be four firefighters on every truck, something that is not yet attainable under the current budget, but Chirico said some of the seven new staff will fill the fourth firefighter seat.

The group went from being known as recruits to being probationary firefighters, and Chirico explained that for the next six months, they will work as full firefighters but each month there will be both a practical and a written test, and at the end there is “one big test,” and only then will they get to drop the “probationary” from their title.

“They are wearing the blue shirts as well, which differentiates them as probationary, and at the end of six months, they’ll get to stop wearing those,” Chirico said. “And believe me, they will be so glad to get those blue shirts off.”