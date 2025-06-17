Renee Scheidt: Hijacking the rainbow Published 12:00 am Tuesday, June 17, 2025

By Renee Coates Scheidt

Since the days of Noah, the rainbow has been a beautiful sign of the covenant God made with humanity. Following the worldwide flood, God created the rainbow as a symbol of his promise to never again flood the earth. To gaze upon this beautiful bow in the sky after the rain is a sheer delight.

Unfortunately, this gorgeous display of God’s covenant grace to Noah has been hijacked and its real meaning is almost lost. It began in 1978 when Harvey Milk, the homosexual mayor of San Francisco, asked Gilbert Baker, also an openly homosexual man who performed as a drag queen, to design a symbol for their annual pride parade. Baker decided to put an eight-colored striped rainbow on a flag. Each color symbolized a particular meaning. Due to production problems, he had to remove the hot pink stripe representing sex and the turquoise stripe. Thus, the gay pride flag was born. The rest, as they say, is history.

For the past 47 years, the LGBTQIA+ — Lesbians, Gays, Bisexuals, Queers, Intersexual Asexual, and plus for anyone not covered in the previous categories (except heterosexuals) — have perverted this Christian symbol. Used by them to represent any sexual activity between consenting adults, anything goes. Their proclivities are the new cultural norm in this progressive world.

In our sex-saturated society, when sexual morality is no longer seen as the sacred act between a husband and wife, this flag is seen everywhere. It is used on merchandise and accessories available to young children to promote this homosexual revolution. Even the local Walmart stocks these items. Those who hold a Biblical worldview and dare to object to same-sex messages promoted by this flag are considered old-fashioned and out of sync with current ideologies.

No doubt the homosexual community has been wildly successful in convincing the public to accept their sexual practices as mainstream. In a short 10 years, their techniques are now considered as valid as those of heterosexuals. This is due to the 2015 Supreme Court ruling that required all states to grant same-sex couples the right to marry. Even more so, since 2020 when the Supreme Court decided that the LGBTQIA+ community could not be discriminated against based on their sexual practices, they now enjoy being designated as a protected class. To speak against them and their rainbow pride flag brings the possibility of being sued by the ACLU. The highest court in the land has essentially normalized any type of sexual activity between consenting adults. What was formerly considered sexually perverse or deviant no longer exists. The pride flag proudly flies as an affirmation of these Constitutional rights.

Those who stand upon Biblical truth view the rainbow flag as a mockery of Biblical teaching. What was originally a sign of God’s love has become a clarion call for debauchery. Have they forgotten Paul’s warning? “Don’t be deceived. God will not be mocked. Whatever one sows, he shall reap” (Gal. 6:7).

Although the LGBTQIA+ group has successfully broken down sexual societal barriers in our country, they cannot change God’s truth. One day, the rainbow will be restored to its rightful place and seen for what it truly is. The Apostle John tells us he saw a rainbow around God’s throne (Rev.4:3). The prophet Ezekiel saw a vision where the appearance of God’s glory was “like the appearance of a rainbow” (Ezk.1:28). The Lord God Almighty will have the last word.

In the meantime, Christians should not shrink from proclaiming the real message of God’s rainbow simply because the pride flag gives a different report. Neither should we shrink from declaring God’s other promises. The Apostle Peter, one of the leaders of the early church, tells us that by God’s same word, “the present heavens and earth that now exist are stored up for fire, being kept until the day of judgment and destruction of the ungodly (II Pet.3:7). The Judge of all the earth is not interested in the false message portrayed by rainbow pride flags. The time is coming when what has been hijacked will be rectified.

Renee C. Scheidt lives in Salisbury.