Paw Pals — June 17
Published 12:00 am Tuesday, June 17, 2025
Dog: Selena (A145302)
Female
1 year old
Owner surrendered due to the owner no longer being able to live with her since she is not housebroken
Heartworm negative
Been at the shelter since June 11
Very sweet, beautiful dog that could easily be house trained. We are already working with her here and making very good progress.
Cat: Suzie (A145345)
8 week old
Female
Owner surrendered due to having too many
Been at the shelter since June 12
Very sweet and playful!