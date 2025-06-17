Paw Pals — June 17 Published 12:00 am Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Dog: Selena (A145302)

Female

1 year old

Owner surrendered due to the owner no longer being able to live with her since she is not housebroken

Heartworm negative

Been at the shelter since June 11

Very sweet, beautiful dog that could easily be house trained. We are already working with her here and making very good progress.

Cat: Suzie (A145345)

8 week old

Female

Owner surrendered due to having too many

Been at the shelter since June 12

Very sweet and playful!