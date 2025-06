Local golf: Adams wins event Published 10:57 pm Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Staff report

ASHEBORO — Frank Adams IV won the 11U division in a 9-hole Tarheel Youth Golf Association tournament held at Asheboro Country Club on Tuesday.

Adams shot 1-over 36, with three birdies, and won by six shots.

Adams is the son of Frank Adams III and Allison Dupree Adams.