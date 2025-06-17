Incidents and felony arrests — June 17 Published 12:00 am Tuesday, June 17, 2025

All those listed below with charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty

Salisbury Police reports

• A larceny from a motor vehicle on Jake Alexander Boulevard South reportedly occurred about 4:15 a.m. June 13.

• An assault on Forney Street reportedly occurred about 6:15 p.m. June 13.

• A larceny from a motor vehicle on West Harrison Street reportedly occurred between 4 p.m. June 12 and 6:50 p.m. June 13. Total estimated loss was $2,810.

• Property damage on Keystone Drive reportedly occurred between midnight and 8 a.m. June 14.

• Property damage from a hit and run on Faith Road reportedly occurred about 12:53 p.m. June 14.

• Property damage from a hit and run on Statesville Boulevard reportedly occurred about 1:44 p.m. June 14.

• Property damage on Old Concord Road reportedly occurred between 9:20 and 10 p.m. June 1. It was reported June 14.

• An assault on West 11th Street reportedly occurred about 3:10 a.m. June 15.

• A larceny from a motor vehicle on South Main Street reportedly occurred between 11 p.m. June 14 and 9 a.m. June 15. Total estimated loss was $1,000.

• Property damage on Foster Lane reportedly occurred about 1:23 a.m. June 16.

• Damiano Latrell Williams, 40, was charged June 14 with felony failure to appear.

Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• Property damage from vandalism on Earnhardt Road reportedly occurred between 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. June 11.

• Theft of a motor vehicle from Owl Drive reportedly occurred between 9:10 p.m. June 11 and 7:10 a.m. June 12.

• A larceny on Wilkinson Road, Mooresville reportedly occurred between midnight May 31 and midnight June 4, and was reported June 12.

• A larceny from Jacob Bost Road reportedly occurred between 12:52 p.m. June 8 and 12:52 p.m. June 13.

• A dog was reportedly shot on Westhaven Way, China Grove and the incident was reported at 8:13 p.m. June 14.

• Kendrick Jamal Vinson, 33, was charged June 13 with possession of a weapon by a felon and habitual felon.

• David Donelle Martin, 45, was charged June 13 with felony flee to elude, window tinting violation, open container prohibited, reckless driving, speeding, resist/obstruct/delay of an officer non-assault, failure to obey a stop sign or flashing red light, and unsafe passing conditions for oncoming traffic.

• Bobbie Wiles Smith, 65, was charged June 14 with cruelty to animals.