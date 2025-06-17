Hanford Dole’s Hartness named campus leader for Knox-Overton Published 12:04 am Tuesday, June 17, 2025

The transformation of J.H. Knox Intermediate School and Overton Elementary is rapidly becoming a reality. With an opening date set for August 2026, the schools are poised to become models of student-centered learning, academic rigor and community engagement for the Rowan-Salisbury School System (RSS) and beyond.

RSS has announced that Julie Hartness has been named the new campus leader for both J.H. Knox Intermediate School and Overton Elementary. Hartness is currently the principal of Hanford Dole Elementary School.

Community-driven design: the heart of Knox’s transformation

The journey to reimagine J.H. Knox Intermediate began more than a year ago with the formation of the Community Design Team (CDT), a group of leaders, learners and community members working with the guidance of Transcend, an education consultancy group. The CDT’s mission was to build a school where every student is seen, heard, and empowered to thrive.

Learning from exemplary schools

To inform their vision, the CDT visited several schools known for their innovative approaches:

China Grove Elementary and West Rowan Middle (local inspiration)

Statesmen College Preparatory Academy for Boys (Washington, D.C.)

Garrison Elementary (Washington, D.C.): Whole Child model

E.L. Haynes Elementary (Washington, D.C.): Strong instruction and academic rigor

These visits reinforced the importance of academic excellence, whole-child support, and a culture where every individual feels valued, wrote the district in a release. At Statesmen College Preparatory Academy for Boys, the team experienced what it means to walk into not just a school, but a community built on trust, unity and affirmation. Garrison Elementary’s “Whole Child” model and E.L. Haynes’ academic rigor provided blueprints for what Knox aspires to be: a place where instruction is strong, student well-being is paramount and every individual feels seen and valued.

Building the foundation

The CDT’s work has been both practical and visionary, wrote the district in the release. They’ve developed a mission statement, chosen the school’s new name and mascot (the Trojans), and crafted “Graduate Aims” and “Design Principles” to guide every decision. These principles emphasize:

Strong instruction and academic rigor

An inspiring Whole Child model

A culture of trust, unity and affirmation

Identity-affirming spaces for all

Accountability at every level

“Our students deserve a school designed for today and tomorrow where every child is seen, heard, and inspired to thrive,” said Carla Black, RSS director of middle schools.

Showcasing progress and engaging the community

On May 22, the F&M Trolley Barn in downtown Salisbury buzzed with excitement during the “Promise of a New Knox” showcase. Families, staff and community members explored interactive stations highlighting Knox’s history, the case for change and a “day in the life” of future students. The event celebrated the CDT’s work and invited feedback to further shape the school’s future. The showcase also offered a glimpse into the CDT’s ongoing work — fine-tuning design principles, refining graduate aims and envisioning what daily learning will feel like.

“This project represents the very best of what happens when a community comes together around a shared vision for our children’s future,” RSS Superintendent Dr. Kelly W Withers said. “The energy, creativity, and commitment we’ve seen from the Community Design Team and our families are inspiring.”

Leadership: A vision for flourishing lives

The transformation of J.H. Knox Intermediate School is not just about new buildings and innovative programs — it’s also about inspired leadership, wrote the district in the release. As the Salisbury community looks forward to the August 2026 opening, the appointment of Hartness as the new campus leader for both J.H. Knox Intermediate and Overton Elementary brings a fresh vision and momentum to this ambitious project.

This new approach to the principal leadership role is designed to bring the Knox-Overton campus schools together, create stronger academic consistency and offer more opportunities for students to explore their passions.

Over the last two years as principal at Hanford Dole Elementary, Hartness transformed the school culture and educational experience for students and staff, according to a release from the school system. Discipline referrals dropped and academic achievement soared under her leadership.

“As the principal of Dole, my goal has been to establish a connected, capable and confident learning community,” Hartness said. “We have taken strides toward this goal by implementing structures for students that support social-emotional learning and academics, showing positive growth for all students.”

Embracing the challenge

Opening a new school is a long-held professional goal for Hartness, who views the Overton-Knox project as a unique opportunity to collaboratively design and implement the structures, processes and instructional practices essential for success.

“It is a huge and complex responsibility, but one I am eager to tackle,” Hartness said. “I am looking forward to collaborating throughout the design process with the goal of infusing innovative practices that lead to an engaging, student-centered learning environment.”

Hartness has expressed commitment to ongoing community engagement, building on the CDT’s foundation by hosting listening sessions and providing opportunities for feedback. Once the school opens, the community will be invited to serve as active partners in sustaining an engaging, inclusive and responsive educational experience, according to the release.

A vision beyond the classroom

Inspired by educational thought leader Carl Grant, Hartness envisions Overton-Knox as a place where students are co-facilitators in their learning, integrating their voices, motivations and interests into instruction. Her goal is to move beyond traditional teaching, fostering a sense of belonging and offering diverse experiences through project-based learning, community engagement and real-world exploration.

“My vision is that the Overton-Knox campus becomes a place where students are co-facilitators in their learning. We must be prepared to foster a strong sense of belonging in our learning community and offer our students a diverse range of experiences that consistently ignite their curiosity and empower them to connect their learning to life beyond the classroom,” Hartness said.

Withers also underscored the district’s commitment to student-centered learning and innovative practices at the new school.

“We are dedicated to ensuring that every child in Rowan-Salisbury Schools has access to a learning environment that is rigorous, relevant and inclusive,” Withers said. “J. H. Knox Intermediate and Overton Elementary will set a new standard for what’s possible in public education.”

Looking ahead: A place of purpose, pride and possibility

With the combined power of community-driven design, innovative leadership and a clear vision for the future, J.H. Knox Intermediate and Overton Elementary are set to become places where learning is relevant and rigorous, relationships and wellness are foundational, and every student is prepared to lead a life of purpose, pride, and possibility.

The countdown to August 2026 continues, but the promise of a new day for Knox and Overton is already shining brightly in Salisbury.