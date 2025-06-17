Ensuring food safety while celebrating this summer Published 12:00 am Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Submitted by Cabarrus Health Alliance

KANNAPOLIS — As the summer season kicks off, Cabarrus Health Alliance (CHA) is reminding residents that safe food practices are key to enjoying the warm-weather months. Whether it’s backyard barbecues, family picnics, or community cookouts, summer gatherings bring people together — and also create more opportunities for foodborne illnesses if proper safety precautions aren’t followed.

Proper hand hygiene and keeping all foods at safe temperatures in the heat are vital to preventing foodborne illnesses. CHA encourages everyone to prioritize these practices to safeguard their health and enjoy their summer gatherings.

Hand hygiene: One of the most effective ways to prevent the spread of harmful bacteria is through proper hand hygiene. Always wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds before and after handling food.

Managing food temperature: Maintaining safe food temperatures is critical during the summer. Cold foods should be kept at or below 41 degrees, and hot foods should be kept at or above 135 degrees. Use coolers with ice packs to keep perishable items cold and insulated containers to keep hot foods warm. Avoid leaving food out in the sun for extended periods.

Cross contamination: Prevent cross contamination by using separate cutting boards, utensils and plates for raw and cooked foods. Always cook meats to the recommended internal temperatures and refrigerate leftovers promptly.

“As we embrace the joys of summer, it’s important to remember that food safety should be a top priority,” Environmental Health Director Jennifer Hatley said. “By practicing proper hand hygiene and maintaining safe food temperatures, we can prevent foodborne illnesses and enjoy a safe, healthy summer season.”

For more information on food safety tips, go to www.cdc.gov/food-safety.