Baseball: Driver debuts for pro team Published 10:48 pm Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Staff report

OTTAWA, Canada — Dylan Driver drove for two days, and then drove in a run as he made his professional debut for the Frontier League’s Ottawa Titans on Tuesday.

Driver, a Carson and Catawba graduate, put up great numbers as a four-year starter for the Indians in the outfield. He scored 203 runs and drove in 170. He had 25 homers, 64 doubles and 67 steals. He batted .349 with a .437 on-base percentage.

Driver also was honored multiple times on the national level in Division II as a Gold Glove outfielder.

Driver (5-10, 160) headed to Ottawa, the Canadian capital, not long after getting a phone call from the team. He drove 8.5 hours on Monday and finished the trip on Tuesday in time to take batting practice with his new team.

The Frontier League includes 18 teams in the United States and Canada.

Driver was 1-for-4 with one RBI on Tuesday. He also walked in a 7-6, 10-inning loss to the Sussex County Miners, a team based in New Jersey. Driver played center field and batted seventh.