Back to school drive and open house planned at historic Neely School Published 12:00 am Tuesday, June 17, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more A back to school drive and open house will be held at the historic Neely School on June 28. — Karen Kistler 2/2 Swipe or click to see more A photo of the Neelys sits on the desk inside the school room, and an original pot-bellied stove is placed in the corner of the room near the original chalkboard. — Karen Kistler

CHINA GROVE — The Historic Neely School Foundation will be hosting a Back to School Drive and Open House, on June 28 from 4-7 p.m. at the Neely School, located at 225 Neelytown Road, China Grove.

During the family-friendly event, attendees will have the opportunity to tour the restored, one-room 1908 Neely School building and learn the story of the Neely family’s dedication to education during segregation.

Also featured will be two local food trucks, Uptown Grill & Beats and DonutNV Northeast, along with an opportunity to support students at Elizabeth Duncan Koontz Elementary School as they prepare for the upcoming school year by contributing to the foundation’s inaugural school supply drive.

As noted in a release, “this event honors our mission to preserve African American history and support the academic success of future generations.”

The admission fee is $5 or a donation of new school supplies, which includes backpacks, block erasers, crayons, glue sticks, pencils, pencil boxes/pouches, notebook paper, composition notebooks and pocket folders. All proceeds will support the purchase of additional school supplies for Koontz Elementary School.

For more information on future events or how to donate, go to www.historicneelyscool.org.