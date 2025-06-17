Annual fire truck festival thrills visitors to Transportation Museum Published 12:10 am Tuesday, June 17, 2025

1/8 Swipe or click to see more This Salisbury Fire Department Aerial Company No. 1 is under restoration and was on display at Saturday’s annual fire truck festival. Photo by Elisabeth Strillacci 2/8 Swipe or click to see more A Coollemee fire truck was one of a number of trucks on display during the 10th annual fire truck festival at the N.C. Transportation Museum. Photo by Elisabeth Strillacci 3/8 Swipe or click to see more Paul Medeiros and a group of like minded folks are working to restore two fire trucks - Engine 33 and Ladder 9 - from 9-11. This truck is now a tribute truck that Medeiros brought to the annual fire truck festival at the N.C. Transportation Museum Saturday to raise awareness of their efforts. Medeiros is a Charlotte firefighter who started in Salisbury. Photo by Elisabeth Strillacci 4/8 Swipe or click to see more Spencer truck No 3 once served the Spencer shops. It was on display Saturday at the fire truck festival. 5/8 Swipe or click to see more Captain Waller, Spencer FD, set up the fire hose during different times at the NC transportation Museum fire truck festival Saturday and a number of kids took the chance to race through the water, including a little firefighter. Photo by Elisabeth Strillacci 6/8 Swipe or click to see more Sparky from the Concord Fire Department was on hand for high fives and hugs at the annual fire truck festival at the N.C. Transportation Museum Saturday. Photo by Elisabeth Strillacci 7/8 Swipe or click to see more Firefighters from Spencer and Ellis show a crowd of onlookers how they use the jaws of life to remove parts of cars so crash victims can be safely removed from vehicles. Photos by Elisabeth Strillacci 8/8 Swipe or click to see more Four-year-old Otto Dreyer with his dad, Daniel. Otto was participating in the second Li’l Firefighter Costume contest. Daniel said his son has been interested in being a firefighter since he was just one year old. Photo by Elisabeth Strillacci

By Elisabeth Strillacci

SPENCER — The rotating sounds of sirens, accompanied by flashing red lights and the deep throated roar of the engines from a multitude of fire trucks rumbled down South Salisbury Avenue alongside the N.C. Transportation Museum Saturday at the 10th annual Fire Truck Festival.

Marcus Neubacher, director of administration for the museum, said the event goal was twofold.

“This is a great opportunity for families to come out and meet firefighters in person in a good environment, and see the insides of the fire trucks. This is one of the most interactive events we hold, and it has always been the biggest single day event for us,” said Neubacher.

“And it’s another great opportunity for us to share the museum, and to show that we are not just about trains,” he added.

He said four area fire departments — Spencer, Salisbury, Charlotte and Concord — were instrumental in getting the event organized and keeping it moving forward. Sponsors included the N.C. Soybean Producers Association, Atlantic Emergency Solutions, ServPro and CompleatKidz.

The event, which ran from 9 a.m. til 3 p.m., wrapping up with the fire truck parade up Salisbury Avenue, offered a multitude of activities and educational opportunities.

A number of mascots were also on hand for photos and visits with children, including LugNut from Charlotte Motor Speedway, Pluggie that talking fire hydrant from Hickory Fire Department, Sparky the Dalmatian dog from the Concord Fire Department, Boomer with the Kannapolis Cannonballers and Beacon with Rowan-Cabarrus Community College.

Antique and modern fire trucks were on display both inside the museum and along the grassy yard, and visitors were invited to sit inside a number of the vehicles for photos and to explore.

And a number of those who had fire trucks on display now privately own the trucks, and travel to show them to the public.

Joel Willis brought a truck from Arundel County, west of Annapolis, and he parks the truck at the Virginia Fire Museum. Willis was in the fire service from 1982-2010, and Arundel was his company “from day one.” He also spent time in law enforcement in Albemarle County in Virginia, but being a firefighter was his true calling.

Next to his truck was a truck owned by Paul Medeiros from Lincolnton who is with the organization Family Fire Company, which works to preserve the history of old fire apparatus, including two that were at the World Trade Center in New York on 9-11.

“It took a lot of time and work to get them, but we believe in preserving history rather than letting these trucks go to scrap yards,” Medeiros said. The group owns both Engine 33 and Ladder 9 from that day, and each honors the department members lost that day.

“There is so much history associated with fire trucks because we respond to some of the most drastic, impactful moments in the country’s history,” said Willis.

Salisbury, as a nod to 9-11, had truck 1942 on display and a piece of steel from the World Trade Center.

Ellis Cross Country and Spencer firefighters joined in a demonstration of how the jaws of life are used in accidents to get someone safely out of a car in a crash, and other educational opportunities came with the Charlotte department’s Safety Education Team, the State Fire Marshal’s office, NC Be Rail Safe. An education station had grilling safety, Granny EDITH (Exit Drills In The Home), a coloring table, a place to write thank you cards to firefighters and photo opportunities. In addition, the event held two Li’l Firefighter Costume contests, and Neubacher said he was “really tickled by the number of participants we had in both. I know they have to have been hot, but they were all very proud, even if they were a little shy with the microphone.”

Spencer Fire Chief Michael Lanning said he and his crew were tired, since they stayed up late Friday night to wax the trucks and were up early Saturday, not just to prepare but for calls.

“But this is a great way for us to connect with our community, a nice way to let Spencer show off a bit, and a chance for firefighters and departments to connect,” he said.

The Concord department brought an inflatable safety house that kids and adults travelled through in a self-guided activity. Inside, the walls have information about changing smoke detector batteries, about making sure all candles are blown out when you leave the house, and there is an inflated bubble of smoke that teaches folks to get below the smoke to be safe. You can practice by crawling under the smoke bubble to get out.

Spencer Captain Austin Waller offered children a chance to really cool off earlier in the day before lunch and again just before the parade at 2:30 when he set up the fire hose and everyone was invited to get into the spray.

This year, Lanning said there were 50 participants signed up, but not everyone made it. He said calls can sometimes get in the way, but since they moved the event back a week and it now falls on Father’s Day, he worries that might have cut down on numbers. But the breeze Saturday, and some passing clouds kept temperatures reasonable and Neubacher said the museum was quite happy with the turnout and is looking forward to next year already.