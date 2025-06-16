Summer baseball: Leffew, Simmerson start strong in CCBL

Published 3:48 pm Monday, June 16, 2025

By Post Sports

Haiden Leffew (South Rowan)

From staff reports

CAPE COD BASEBALL LEAGUE

Haiden Leffew (South Rowan, Wake Forest) pitched in the Cape Cod Baseball League last summer. The lefty was 1-3 on the mound, but the experience and the exposure were priceless.

Leffew is back in the Cape this summer, although he’s with a different team this time — the Brewster Whitecaps.

Leffew got off to a great start with Brewster, getting the win in relief in a 3-2 decision against Yarmouth-Dennis. Leffew entered the game with runners at first and third and no outs. He got a double-play grounder from the first man he faced, but the run scored, and the Whitecaps were down 2-0.

They came back to win, and Leffew had a lot to do with it. He pitched three innings, allowing one hit and one walk. He struck out three.

Leffew (6-1, 225) is a 20-year-old rising junior at Wake Forest and will be eligible for the draft in 2026.

•••

Hayden Simmerson (6-3, 205), a Carson grad who recently announced a transfer from Catawba to Clemson, is a 20-year-old right-hander and a rising junior.

Simmerson is pitching in the Cape for the first time and had an exciting debut with the Harwich Mariners.

Simmerson walked a batter after entering the game but got out of a bases-loaded jam in the eighth inning. He allowed a solo homer in the ninth but got the save in Harwich’s 7-5 win against Bourne.

Like Leffew, Simmerson will be eligible for the draft in 2026.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

