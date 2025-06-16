Summer baseball: Leffew, Simmerson start strong in CCBL Published 3:48 pm Monday, June 16, 2025

CAPE COD BASEBALL LEAGUE

Haiden Leffew (South Rowan, Wake Forest) pitched in the Cape Cod Baseball League last summer. The lefty was 1-3 on the mound, but the experience and the exposure were priceless.

Leffew is back in the Cape this summer, although he’s with a different team this time — the Brewster Whitecaps.

Leffew got off to a great start with Brewster, getting the win in relief in a 3-2 decision against Yarmouth-Dennis. Leffew entered the game with runners at first and third and no outs. He got a double-play grounder from the first man he faced, but the run scored, and the Whitecaps were down 2-0.

They came back to win, and Leffew had a lot to do with it. He pitched three innings, allowing one hit and one walk. He struck out three.

Leffew (6-1, 225) is a 20-year-old rising junior at Wake Forest and will be eligible for the draft in 2026.

•••

Hayden Simmerson (6-3, 205), a Carson grad who recently announced a transfer from Catawba to Clemson, is a 20-year-old right-hander and a rising junior.

Simmerson is pitching in the Cape for the first time and had an exciting debut with the Harwich Mariners.

Simmerson walked a batter after entering the game but got out of a bases-loaded jam in the eighth inning. He allowed a solo homer in the ninth but got the save in Harwich’s 7-5 win against Bourne.

Like Leffew, Simmerson will be eligible for the draft in 2026.