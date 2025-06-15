Schneider Electric volunteers power up community farm on Global Environment Day Published 12:00 am Sunday, June 15, 2025

1/5 Swipe or click to see more Many hands make light work. 2/5 Swipe or click to see more Richard Hailey Jr. and Donovan Barrier help create raised garden bed boxes for the Happy Roots mission. - Submitted 3/5 Swipe or click to see more Schneider Electric volunteers pitch in to help with Happy Roots. 4/5 Swipe or click to see more Long time Happy Roots supporter Don Smith travels from Danbury to volunteer. - Submitted 5/5 Swipe or click to see more From left, Evan Paustian, Justin Faris, John Pitel and Keith Brooks construct a stair case a the Happy Roots greenhouse. - Submitted

SALISBURY — On Global Environment Day (June 6), the nonprofit Happy Roots experienced a surge of energy — literally and figuratively — as 33 volunteers from Schneider Electric rolled up their sleeves for an intensive corporate volunteer workday. The all-day effort took place at the future Happy Roots farm location and marked a significant step forward in the organization’s mission to build a healthier, more sustainable community.

Braving mud and steamy temperatures that climbed near 90 degrees, Schneider Electric’s team brought not just manpower but an abundance of positive energy. In just eight hours, the group tackled a list of major projects that would have taken months for the small nonprofit to complete alone. Tasks included building community garden beds, spreading gravel, repairing greenhouse tables and even installing steps to make the greenhouse space more accessible.

“This was more than just a workday — it was a huge leap forward for us,” Happy Roots Executive Director Ashley Honbarrier said. “Projects that felt overwhelming were knocked out in minutes thanks to this incredible team. It’s a true testament to what community and corporate partnerships can achieve together.”

The projects support Happy Roots’ broader mission: to establish sustainable school and community gardens, provide therapeutic gardening programs for youth and older adults, combat food insecurity through education and access, and promote lifelong environmental stewardship.

A project reignited

This farm project has been on the back burner for years, but with the changing economic climate, Happy Roots is now prioritizing it to create opportunities for greater financial self-sufficiency and increased service to the community.

Prior to the volunteer day, Honbarrier shared with Schneider Electric employees the history behind the greenhouse now standing at the site. The project began in 2021 when a former teacher at Knox Middle School donated the greenhouse frame and components to Happy Roots. West Rowan High School’s FFA and horticulture students pitched in to disassemble the structure for relocation, and James River Equipment transported the components to their new home at the future farm.

Community and corporate collaboration

Schneider Electric, a global leader in energy management and automation, has long championed sustainability and environmental responsibility. Their commitment to social impact was on full display during the workday, as employees from various departments came together in service of local community development.

“Schneider Electric believes in empowering communities through sustainable action,” a representative from Scheider Electric said. “This partnership with Happy Roots aligns perfectly with our mission to make energy safe, reliable, efficient and sustainable — for everyone, everywhere.”

Kristen Paustian, of Schneider Electic, said that she knew Honbarrier from working through the school system, so when Schneider asked each facility to partner with a local organization for Global Environment Day, she felt like Happy Roots would be a perfect fit.

“That was the first one that came to mind,” Paustian said. “I knew that their reach in the community was pretty substantial and we wanted to make the biggest impact that we could since it was one day that we would be able to do this work.”

Paustian said the volunteers built garden boxes to give out to schools in the community, cleared out the greenhouse so that gravel could be laid and cleared out brush and debris from around the property, as well as spreading mulch, laying a stone stair case and repairing broken legs on greenhouse tables.

“There were 33 Schneider employees,” Paustian said. “We have a wide range of skillsets so everyone came together and fit in wherever they felt the most comfortable.”

Paustian indicated that she was proud of the impact the volunteers had on the Happy Roots initiative.

“In our meeting (Thursday), I thanked everyone from the bottom of my heart,” Paustian said. “Our work with Happy Roots may have only been for the day but I hope our impact on the community lasts generations.”

The day also highlighted the power of local collaboration. Sink Farm Equipment in Lexington loaned a skid steer to aid with heavy lifting, while longtime friend and Happy Roots supporter Don Smith made the trip from an hour away with his tractor and attachments to help trench drainage, spread gravel, and move supplies. Martin Marietta provided a discount on gravel materials, and Kepley Grading and Hauling made nearly a dozen runs to deliver it — navigating mud and rain with patience and professionalism. Miller Davis Agency also contributed by supplying branded signage to help visually share the story.

Volunteers worked through heat and humidity, forming what Honbarrier described as “an assembly line of generous, compassionate and hard-working people.” Their efforts not only improved the physical site but also lifted morale and built momentum for the small nonprofit, which relies heavily on volunteer labor and limited funding.

Happy Roots has made a name for itself across Rowan County by transforming underutilized spaces into gardens that serve schools, shelters and neighborhoods. The future farm site will act as a central hub for growing food, hosting educational workshops and offering horticultural therapy sessions.

“We’re just so grateful,” Honbarrier said. “Schneider Electric didn’t just show up — they showed out. Their investment in this project is also an investment in the people and environment of this community. Days like this restore our energy and remind us of what’s possible when people come together.”

As the day wrapped up, what once looked like a daunting list of tasks had become much closer to a site ready for growing and giving back.

After years of slow but steady development, this workday marked a pivotal turning point.

As Happy Roots continues planting seeds — both literal and figurative — for a more sustainable future, the support of volunteers and local partners remains essential. And on this Global Environment Day, one thing was clear: when a community comes together with compassion and purpose, incredible growth can happen.

Schneider’s list of volunteers included: Paustian, Elizabeth Perez, Justin Faris, John Pitel, Lasya Raguthu, Amanda Parker, Matthew Usterbowski, Janet Gallimore, Hugh Wilkerson, Sarah Brady, James Osborne, Ronny Miller, Diego Santamaria, Melissa York, Lucy Barnhardt, Amanda Reece, James Quinn, Rodney Krider, Daynon Wood, Joel Soto, Heather Byerly, Richard Hailey Jr., Eric Robinson Sr., Eric Robinson Jr., Patrick Perdue, Javier Perucho, Donovan Berrier, Brandon Jackson, Satta Bombo, Marguerite Sockett, Chris Magot, Keith Brooks and Ross Mahaley.