Rowan Library seeks vendors for July 12 civic vendor fair Published 12:00 am Sunday, June 15, 2025

Submitted

SALISBURY — Rowan Public Library announced that it is seeking local organizations, agencies and nonprofits to participate in its upcoming Civic Vendor Fair, taking place on Saturday, July 12, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at RPL Headquarters, 201 W. Fisher St.

This all-day event is designed to bring the community together for a day of civic engagement, resources and fun, and local organizations can be a part of it. Whether the mission involves public service, education, outreach, wellness or community building, this is a valuable opportunity to connect directly with residents and share an institution’s resources.

Confirmed participants include the Rowan County Register of Deeds (offering passport services), Rowan County Board of Elections, Rowan County DSS, Rowan County Parks and Recreation, Rowan County Soil and Water Conservation and Rowan Literacy Council.

The event will feature booths from local civic organizations, family-friendly activities hosted by RPL (including storytime, yard games and interactive crafts) and high foot traffic from community members eager to learn and engage.

Vendor participation is free, and tables and chairs will be provided. All participating vendors are encouraged to bring brochures, promotional items and displays to help showcase their services and connect with attendees.

Participating vendors are invited to provide a staffed vendor table or send materials for a passive station. Prospective vendors are asked to register by Saturday, June 21 to secure their booth. To reserve a spot or learn more, interested vendors should contact RPL Adult Services Supervisor Lyndsey Maloney at 704-216-8248.