Preview: Commissioners to consider noise permit for High Rock lake summer concerts
Published 12:00 am Sunday, June 15, 2025
SALISBURY — The Rowan County Board of Commissioners will consider a permit to exceed the noise ordinance from the High Rock Lake Association for its summer concert series during the upcoming meeting on Monday.
The series would include three concerts on June 29, July 12 and Aug. 24. Unlike prior years, where the events were spread around the lake, all three concerts will be held on a pier at 870 Deer Lake Run.
The staff report on the request notes that there have been no complaints filed in relation to the concerts held in previous years.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Monday and will be held at the Rowan County Administration building located at 130 W. Innes St. in Salisbury. The other agenda items that will be discussed include:
- The commissioners will consider a permit to exceed from Rod Weaver and Misty Thomas for the third annual “One Love Music Festival,” scheduled for Aug. 2 at 4860 Patterson Road. The staff report notes two complaints related to the 2023 event about “audible foul language.”
- The commissioners will hold a quasi-judicial hearing and consider a special-use permit request from George Peeler that would allow for a 2,320-square foot residential storage facility at 365 Deer Lake Run.
- The commissioners will hold a public hearing on the naming of an unnamed driveway in the 2400 block of Ritchie Road to Whiskey Way.