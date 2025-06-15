Preview: Commissioners to consider noise permit for High Rock lake summer concerts Published 12:00 am Sunday, June 15, 2025

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Board of Commissioners will consider a permit to exceed the noise ordinance from the High Rock Lake Association for its summer concert series during the upcoming meeting on Monday.

The series would include three concerts on June 29, July 12 and Aug. 24. Unlike prior years, where the events were spread around the lake, all three concerts will be held on a pier at 870 Deer Lake Run.

The staff report on the request notes that there have been no complaints filed in relation to the concerts held in previous years.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Monday and will be held at the Rowan County Administration building located at 130 W. Innes St. in Salisbury. The other agenda items that will be discussed include: