Preview: City Council to consider adopting budget Published 12:00 am Sunday, June 15, 2025

SALISBURY — The Salisbury City Council will consider adoption of the budget for the upcoming fiscal year during the upcoming meeting on Tuesday.

As it stands, City Manager Jim Greene Jr.’s recommended budget includes no property tax increase for the city or downtown service district.

The budget does include fee increases.

Stormwater would see a 10-percent increase in the stormwater fees. The current rate is $5.29 per ERU (equivalent residential unit), which represents 2,500 square feet of impervious surface area. The increase to $5.82 would represent a $0.53 increase for all single-family homes, as they are billed at one ERU.

The SRU budget has a four-percent increase in all water and sewer rates, which would represent a $2.61 increase per month for the average residential customer.

There is also a three percent fee on all credit card purchases over $1,000 throughout all the city departments.

Much of the budget hearing, held during the prior City Council meeting, focused on the budgeted staffing for the fire department, especially the six added firefighters. The budget includes the new positions, but only funds them through a FEMA Staffing For Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant, which the city has applied for. Several members of the local firefighters’ union and the public asked the city to consider fully funding the fire department, even if it takes a tax increase.

The budget can be found on the city’s website at salisburync.gov/Government/Finance/Budget. Prior Salisbury Post stories can be read at salisburypost.com/2025/05/15/salisbury-budget-decreases-from-prior-year-due-to-economic-uncertainty-tax-rate-holds-steady/ and salisburypost.com/2025/06/07/salisbury-budget-hearing-focuses-on-fire-department-funding/.

The Salisbury City Council meets on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in town hall, located at 217 S. Main St., Salisbury. The other agenda items that will be discussed include: