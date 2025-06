Paw Pals Published 12:00 am Sunday, June 15, 2025

Dog: Elijah (A145227)

Stray

Male

1 year old

Been at shelter since June 6

Very sweet and playful!!

Cat: Ollie (A145218)

4 years old

Owner surrender to due moving and can not take with

Female

Been at shelter since June 5

Very loving cat!