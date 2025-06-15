Building Bridges Through Art: Rowan Helping Ministries, Waterworks host reception Published 12:00 am Sunday, June 15, 2025

Rowan Helping Ministries is hosting a special reception for its Building Bridges Through Art exhibit on Tuesday at Waterworks Visual Arts Center.

The exhibit features artwork created by shelter guests who recently completed an eight-week art program at Waterworks, supported by a grant from the Rowan Arts Council.

The event will include light refreshments, a short program, and the opportunity to hear directly from some of the artists. Their artwork will be available for sale, with all proceeds going to the artists themselves.

Doors open at 4 p.m. The event starts at 4:30 p.m. Waterworks Visual Arts Center is located at 123 E. Liberty St., Salisbury. The recetion will take place on the second floor in the Delhaize Conference Room.